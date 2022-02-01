Let’s Compare Kendall Jenner and Wim Hof’s Snow Bikini Photos, “Health Is Hot”

Wim Hof, the daring Dutchman who relishes the cold and goes by the nickname Iceman, isn’t your typically Kendall Jenner shoutout. But then again, Kendall is always full of surprises. That’s the first rule of internet superstardom. The other, if it’s at your disposal, is to be super hot! Even when you’re cold.

Kendall shouts out Wim and grins and bares/bears it in the powder below, dressed inappropriately. Or is she?!! “Wim Hof said ice baths,” Kendall captioned. Jesse Jo Stark replied simply: HEALTH IS HOT.

Some may say Wim looks just as great, though maybe not as hot (?), in his own bikini bottom, stretching out for a little peace of mind in the frost. Incredibly, Wim doesn’t mention Kendall at all! (Check out Wim’s book, The Wim Hof Method: Activate Your Full Human Potential.

Wim says: “The secret to a lifetime of health and happiness is within your grasp. All you need is yourself and a desire to unlock your body’s hidden potential.”