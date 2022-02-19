LeAnn Rimes Throws Back Glass Of Wine, “Better With Age”

Throwback Thursday has got nothing on Flashback Friday, especially when it’s National Drink Wine Day. But not everybody can flash back to #DrinkWineDay‘s virtual theme song. That’s where superstar LeAnn Rimes comes in — she can and she does.

It’s been 15 years since Rimes dropped the habit-stirring country-pop confection “Good Friend and A Glass of Wine” on a public that thought the melody and the idea were just about perfect.

When Rimes revisited the moment, it gave fans a chance to go there too and to get a little nostalgic. Platinum-selling songwriter Dave Audé commented: “And just like wine, better with age.”

For the longer trip back down the decade plus, take the YouTube Express with Rimes driving below.

On her website Rimes is currently promoting her latest single, “Throw My Arms Around the World.” Rimes just finished up some shows in Florida and Texas in February. She’ll be performing in Milwaukee at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino May 25 & 26. Rimes will reveal from stage some of the “words that are calling deeply to my soul,” as she talks about below.