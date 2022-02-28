Kim Kardashian Looks To Be Auditioning For Next Batman Movie, “Like Magic”

Kim Kardashian has long had her finger on the pulse of pop culture. So it’s no surprise to see her latest Instagram pose and post neatly coincide with the appearance of the first reviews of The Batman, the new Robert Pattinson-starring film in the storied comic book franchise. The new film, according to many of those early reviews, matches Kardashian’s post caption, which reads: “just like magic.”

The timely Kardashian outfit is black, shiny, and mysterious, even as it reveals a lot — which is all more characteristic commonality with the costuming of the caped crusader. Or of Catwoman, for that matter. Kardashian could be auditioning for the next Batman film, at the very least putting herself in the back of any connected casting director’s mind.

There’s also the trivia-happy fact that the first screen Batman had the surname West (Adam West), a surname Kardashian famously has also worn.

Or she could just be shouting out Ariana Grande‘s single, because Kardashian has ten fingers, and they might all be feeling different pieces of the culture’s pulse.