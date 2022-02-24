Khloe Kardashian Dominates Family Photo, Kicking Leg in Silver Mini

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters have dominated popular internet culture for years, bringing their razor-sharp reality TV game to the online influencer business like nobody else — and amassing great fortunes (and followers) in the process. But who dominates within the family? In Kim Kardashian‘s caption for the photo of the fabulous five, she says: “Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart.”

The sentiment makes them all equals, and the affection between the clan members has been enduring — no small feat considering their great fame and high Hollywood status. Many a similarly celebrated family has fallen apart under much less duress. (The fact that each of them has attained individual success may have helped this togetherness.)

But visually, in this photo at least where she takes the anchoring middle spot and stands seemingly taller than the rest, it’s Khloe Kardashian who dominates. With over 4 million likes, plenty of people have given the photo lots of consideration.

One commenter writes, “Woah! I didn’t realize that was Khloe in the middle.” The comment is testimony to how striking Khloe’s pose is, as she kicks up her leg in a sliver mini dress.

The next day Kim celebrated her late father, Robert, on the gram. The famous lawyer who defended O.J. Simpson in the so-called “trial of the century” would have been 78 years old on 2/22/22. She shared a photo of the two of them together in 1998.