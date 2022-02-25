Kendall Jenner Bares All, “I Used To Be Really Angry…Screaming at The Paparazzi”

Kendall Jenner has gotten to know herself well in a life of growing up in public. It’s a conclusion a reader of her i-D mag profile can’t help but draw. For the reality TV star-turned-supermodel, the reality itself has undergone a transformation. And Jenner has learned to be protective of what she needs to keep to herself — and also a little more carefree about what she can afford to give away.

“I used to be really angry,” Jenner tells the magazine. “You can find old videos of me screaming at the paparazzi for no reason, but also for a very obvious reason. I’m a lot more at peace with things now.”⁣

The i-D photos, by the talented star-making photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez, reveal that the portion of herself Kendall has determined she can give away to the lens is a generous lot.

Celeb friends have chimed in with ringing praise. Lauren Perez, for one, obliquely reference another member of the family (Kim Kardashian anyone?) when she comments: “BREAK THE INTERNET!!”

Jenner just might. She is one of the morning’s top Google trending searches, despite the grim news of geopolitical chaos in Europe.

Going blonde and more, Jenner works the chic angle for i-D, which continues to deliver a unique visual aesthetic and to capture a bit of the spirit of the celeb-centric pop artist Andy Warhol.