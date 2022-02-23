Kelli Berglund Gets Fit For ‘Heels’ In Batman ‘Dark Knight’ Garage Gym

When not guest starring on an episode of The Goldbergs (as Barry’s ex-girlfriend Ren), the gorgeous and talented actress Kelli Berglund is training for Season 2 of the hit Starz series Heels.

Kelli captioned the work-out photos below: “an elite force to be reckoned with.” More than one fan replied that she’s getting fit “like a superhero” and a number of fans pointed out that the gym she’s working out in looks like “batman’s garage.”

The photos and video below reflect the Season 1 finale in which Kelli’s character Crystal becomes the champion of the DWL. As one fan replied: “You are clearly the all time greatest Bunny Bombshell.“

