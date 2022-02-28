Katrina Law Films ‘NCIS’ In 104 Degree Heat, “Jimmy Doesn’t Sweat”

In the NCIS episode “The Helpers,” while investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Forensics Scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) are exposed to a deadly biotoxin. It’s deemed “the perfect biological weapon.”

Special Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter Victoria, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad. Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode — watch the sneak peek video above.

On a lighter note, before the episode airs, NCIS co-star Katrina Law shared the fun video above which according to the actors was filmed in 104 degree heat. He also claims to be wearing 17 layers of clothing! But don’t worry, “Jimmy doesn’t sweat.”

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS.