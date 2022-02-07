Kate Beckinsale Hearts Shaquille O’Neal’s “Chic” Dancing, That’s What’s Happening

Kate Beckinsale gives the dreamy heart eyes 😍😍😍 in reaction to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal‘s moves below — and she does some dancing herself too: that’s what’s happening on social media, where the stars are all practicing the cultural crossovers. Who ends up in whose comments is part of the fun for viewers.

For all the talk about how social media is changing society — and it is, no doubt –a large portion of what’s happening on social is just silly entertainment and TikTok-y fun. Kate Beckinsale in the Shaq feed? Why not?

Just more proof that almost everybody loves some Shaquille O’Neal, which accounts for why the big fella is the pitchman par excellence for so many products and services.

That’s Chic, BTW, beckoning Shaq to shake it, with the mega hit “Good Times.” Shaq was seven years old when this tune broke in 1979.

Could be that a closer look at Kate’s dancing reveals why she’s so enamored of Shaq’s steps. Swipe to #3 below for some dance action you can certainly emulate at home… But the awkwardness is a ruse! Because see the video after that.

Kate’s moves are way smoother below, where she’s looking like she’s ready to dance with John Travolta in Pulp Fiction.