John Travolta’s Daughter Sings ‘Dizzy’ Love Song “Like Norah Jones”

Hollywood movie megastar John Travolta (Pulp Fiction, Primary Colors, Hairspray, Saturday Night Fever, Grease) is the father of Ella Bleu Travolta. The 21-year-old is following in the footsteps of her father and late mother Kelly Preston.

Ella has appeared in two films so far and with her father: Old Dogs (2009) and The Poison Rose (2019). The young actress will appear on the big screen next in the upcoming film Get Lost, and without her father.

Get Lost is a modern twist on Lewis Carroll’s Alice‘s Adventures in Wonderland. Ella plays Alicia/Alice, a young woman who is grieving the loss of her mother while backpacking through Europe. (The journey was her mother’s last wish.) It turns out to be “a wildly magical trip” in Budapest, Hungary where she meets a wild assortment of individuals.

Ella also sings! When she posted her song “Dizzy” from her upcoming EP, see below, drummer Tommy Lee replied with an applauding hand emoji, and Tommy’s wife Brittany Furlan replied: “ur voice reminds me of Nora Jones.”