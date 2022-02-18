Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo Kiss In Time-Travel Teaser, “Jenna and Matty!”

It’s been 18 years since the release of the romcom time-travel movie 13 Going on 30 starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Since then, both actors have achieved great fame and success in their careers. Jennifer went on to star in Alias and in films including Juno and Daredevil, among others.Mark has been nominated for three Oscars: for his roles in Foxcatcher, The Kids Are Alright, and Spotlight.

Fans of both actors and of the 13 Going on 30 film are beyond excited to see the two reunited on screen and for another time-travel movie, The Adam Project. (Official teaser above.) Jen plays widowed single mom of a schoolboy named Adam.

In flashbacks, we see her late husband who’s played by Mark. When fans saw the trailer, which includes a kiss between the two, they went wild. More than one exclaimed “Jenna and Matty!” (their characters’ name in 13 Going on 30.

P.S. Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana star, too! The Adam Project is coming to Netflix on March 11, 2022.