January Jones Giving Olivia Newton-John, Sandy ‘Grease’ Vibes — “I Got Chills!”

When not on a movie set, the stunning and talented actress January Jones often shares stunning selfies on Instagram. When the gorgeous blonde shared the close-up below (in a cute striped tee), more than one fan replied that she looks like Olivia Newton-John in the epic musical movie Grease. ONJ played the new girl in town Sandy, who falls for Danny aka John Travolta.

Many fans had fun throwing up Grease lyrics on January’s post including “I got chills!”

And yes, Olivia and John are still good friends!

Get ready to see more of January: she stars in the upcoming Nick Cassavetes thriller God Is a Bullet with Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jamie Foxx and Andrew Dice Clay.

Above: January Jones in ‘God Is a Bullet’ (Patriot Pictures)

It’s based on Boston Teran’s novel of the same title. Cassavetes said of the project: “It’s a magnificent, ultra-dark work that is somehow both intensely frightening and literate, inspired by true events, with the most amazing cast of actors.”