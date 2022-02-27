Jada Pinkett Smith Rocks Purple Palm Angels Tracksuit on ‘The Equalizer’

On The Equalizer episode “Legacy,” McCall (Queen Latifah) joins forces with Jessie Cook (Jada Pinkett Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Jessie is known for setting off explosions as a distraction.

In the sneak peek video below, McCall tempts Jessie with the challenge of breaking into a billionaire’s vault to steal the painting. No one has ever breached the vault. “I do love being first,” Jessie says with a smile.

Jada Pinkett Smith on The Equalizer (JoJo Whilden/CBS)

As seen in the photos above, Jada turns heads in a purple cut-out dress and long straight hair, and when rocking a harder, balder, black leather look.

Jessie also rocks a lavender Palm Angels track suit and a gold coated denim jacket by Tom Ford.

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 pm on CBS, right before NCIS: Los Angeles starring LL Cool J at 9 pm, and S.W.A.T. starring Shemar Moore at 10 pm.