Iris Apatow Says “Hell Is A Teenage Girl” But Ryder Robinson Makes It Look Like Heaven

The 19-year-old actress Iris Apatow is pretty great at delivering memorable looks on Instagram. No surprise there, since the performing arts are in her blood, with director dad Judd Apatow and actress mom Leslie Mann. But it was Iris’s apparent love interest, Ryder Robinson, also born into fame, who posted the kiss image that has people talking dreamily about young love and celebrity, and saying “adorable” over and over.

Iris has as her Instagram tagline that “hell is a teenage girl.” Which may be true in some cases, but she is very adept at posting photos that prove it also seems heavenly at times. And in the pic Ryder shared, it seems heavenly all around. Maybe because Iris is very close to leaving her teen years behind?

Ryder knows a bit about show business too, and how to hit the right notes, as the son of Hollywood royalty Kate Hudson and rocker Chris Robinson of the inimitable Black Crowes. Here’s the smooch pic, which Iris immediately reacted positively to (😌😗).

Ryder is also apparently shifting gears on his filmmaking career, an activity that got a “Mother Approved” seal of approval from mom Kate.