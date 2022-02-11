Hulk Lou Ferrigno’s Son Plays Obsessed Ex In ‘Old Flames Never Die’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Old Flames Never Die is popular writer Kira Young (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe). When word gets out that her cheating fiancé, famous actor Tyson Harris (Rich Paul) is suspected of murder, the broken-hearted novelist returns to her hometown.

In the small town of Hidden Acres, Kira rekindles a romance with her high school sweetheart Weston Wade (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), who quickly reveals his obsession with Kira. Hence the title of the movie. Watch trailer above.

Lou Ferrigno, Jr., son of bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk, The King of Queens, two-time Mr. Universe), is known for his roles on S.W.A.T. (Rocker), Stargirl (Hourman), 9-1-1 (Tommy Kinard), Rush: Inspired by Battlefield (Tim), and How I Met Your Mother (Louis), among others.

Get ready to see more of Lou Jr.: he will appear next on the big screen in the action thriller Blackout with Nick Nolte and Josh Duhamel.

And Lou Sr. is playing actor/wrestler Lenny Montana in the upcoming Paramount series The Offer about Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s (Miles Teller) and his experiences making the 1972 movie The Godfather. Note: Lenny Montana played the enforcer Luca Brasi in The Godfather.) See photo below!

Old Flames Never Die, which is written and directed by Jake Helgren (producer of Psycho Stripper and Psycho Sister-in-Law, among other thrillers), premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, February 11 at 8 pm.