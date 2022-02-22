‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym “Psyched” About 2nd Pregnancy In “Adorable” Baby Announcement

On the FBI episode “Pride and Prejudice,” when a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and the team connect with the outraged imam of OA’s (Zeeko Zaki) former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists.

When not filming the popular CBS crime drama, Peregrym spends time with her (growing) family. As seen in the home video above, Missy is pregnant with her second child. She writes: “My best effort at an “adorable” announcement 😂Come on, I don’t have time for that. What I will always have time for, is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah.”

Missy and her family rocked a Ted Lasso look for Halloween 2021 (above). She reports that “Otis hates Halloween.”

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI International at 9 pm and FBI Most Wanted at 10 pm.