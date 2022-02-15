‘Encanto’ Star John Leguizamo Gets Teary-Eyed About Indigenous Ancestor on Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates

On Season 8 of Finding Your Roots, host Henry Louis Gates welcomes a number of Hollywood celebrities to the show including Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Nathan Lane (The Producers, The Birdcage), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk, 227), and Colombian-born actor John Leguizamo (Encanto, Carlito’s Way, John Wick, Ice Age), among others.

In the clip above, John admits to getting teary-eyed when he learns where his indigenous blood comes from. (It comes from his ninth great grandfather who was described as a “noble Indian.” Filmmaker/screenwriter Lena Waithe (The Chi, Queen & Slim) also learns about a native American ancestor. Watch clip below.

Finding Your Roots airs Mondays at 8 pm on PBS.