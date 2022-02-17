Dolly Parton Harmonizes with Best-Seller James Patterson on Video, “Great Couple”

The best-selling author James Patterson is the uncrowned king of publishing — dominating even the kids book bestseller lists. So it’s only right that Patterson has teamed up with a queen. That royal personage would be the one and only Dolly Parton, country music superstar and Patterson’s writing partner on the new novel Run, Rose, Run. (Of course there is a companion album.)

Parton is not just the unofficial Queen of Country Music, but also of Dollywood. And she’s no stranger to writing either, if usually in a different genre: Parton is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the solo writer of more than 700 songs. It would take a fiction writer with Patterson’s gift to conjure a more beloved and talented performer than Dolly Parton.

If you’re looking for a measure of Dolly Parton’s popularity, consider this: even the publishing world knows to put Dolly Parton’s name first on the book. James Patterson’s name doesn’t come second on a book very often.

Fans of both accomplished individuals got a real treat this week, as the Parton and Patterson partnership continues to promote the Run, Rose, Run project. In the video tease above, their voices harmonize and the chemistry and affection between Parton and Patterson is very evident to fans, one of whom wrote “great couple!” The two later appeared together on @TalkShopLive.