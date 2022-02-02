Cynthia Bailey’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Tiny Cut-Out Mini Dress, “Looks Just Like Mom”

Two stars from the Real Housewives franchise are competing on Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother: Teddi Mellencamp from Beverly Hills and Cynthia Bailey from Atlanta. When not on TV, Cynthia spends time with family including her gorgeous daughter Noelle Robinson. Noelle is following in her parents’ footsteps and is a professional model.

When Noelle posted the stunning photos above (she’s modeling a tiny cut-out mini dress), she captioned it: “just how you like it.”

Noelle’s father is Leon Robinson, who is well recognized for his role in Madonna‘s controversial Like a Prayer video.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CBS.