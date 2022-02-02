Cher’s Stunning Betty White Tribute? Fans Want a Single, “Your Heart Is True”

Cher knows a little about what it’s like to be a veteran Hollywood entertainer, staying on top of her game longer than her peers. (Wait, Cher has peers? No, but that’s another conversation!)

So it makes perfect sense that NBC’s celebration of the late great Betty White featured Cher singing the song that somehow communicates all Betty meant to people. “Your heart is true,” Cher sings, “you’re a pal and a confidant.” And Cher just crushes it, her voice remarkably pure.

More than 2 million views on Instagram for Cher’s rendition, and fans are begging the performer to “release this as a single.” As one said, “your voice feels like a warm blanket wrapped around me.”

Maybe the most apt comment was this: “I don’t know what is happening but your voice is simply getting even better. You never fail at making me smile or warming my soul.”

Maybe it’s because Cher also knows what it’s like to be lonely…