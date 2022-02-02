Celeb Big Brother’s Shanna Moakler Dating Hot Young Model, 28, “A Real Man”

Celeb Big Brother’s Shanna Moakler, 46, Dating Hot Young Model, 28, “A Real Man”

One of the 11 celebrities on Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is Shanna Moakler. The 46-year-old gorgeous blond is a former beauty pageant winner (Miss New York USA, 1995, Miss USA 1996). She is an actress and reality TV star. She and her then-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker (who is currently engaged to Kourtney Kardashian) starred in the MTV series Meet the Barkers.

Shanna is currently in a relationship with 28-year-old model Matthew Rondeau. She took the photos of Matthew below. As one fan replied: “Shanna found a real man.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CBS.