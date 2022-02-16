Brie Larson Shares 5 Dramatic Poolside Poses, ‘Wetlook’ Wonder Woman Joins Gigi Hadid

Actress and Marvel Universe Wonder Woman Brie Larson continues to work her Instagram channel to great effect, posting frequently without the action seeming strained — a balance many celebrities struggle with. To wit, Larson just shared five dramatic poolside poses. But no bikini action for Brie Larson — instead, she’s enchanting in a gauzy soft-pinkish ethereal Wetlook dress by designer Di Petsa.

Di Petsa aesthetic is inspired by water and womanhood. Larson brings her personal integrity to the shoot, and the partnership flows. Di Petsa says: “Our Wetlook dresses are sewn by hand and one of a kind.” Fans were impressed. “Oh Em Gee” is the comment that perhaps best captures Larson’s effect, a response in which even the now-famous letters (OMG) must be spelled out for emphasis.

Di Petsa has secured other famous modeling partnerships, notably with Gigi Hadid and the Kardashians — Kim Kardashian and her sisters wore custom silk Wetlook dresses in their ads for the KKW Fragrance Diamonds II Perfume campaign. Hadid modeled the Wetlook stunningly well into her third trimester of pregnancy.

Each Wetlook dress is one of a kind…just like the women they are made for — is what the production technique signifies. That is the Di Petsa ethos behind the couture. Here is another multi-frame (swipe) example of a Wetlook mini: