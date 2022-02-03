Brie Larson Continues Charm Offensive, New Video Says “Never Too Late”

Captain Marvel superhero Brie Larson is continuing her 2022 charm offensive on social media, and it’s, well, marvelous? The actress dropped a new video that’s all superficial charm — there’s hardly any content at all — yet this little 21-second long performance of Brie-ness still hits fans deep. Larson has that it quality, as they sometimes say, that ineffable thing.

It’s said some singers are so talented they can sing a grocery list and produce a smash hit. The same thing happens with actors. A rare few exist who possess a charisma so natural that it doesn’t need a big screen or a giant role as a launchpad — they only need themselves, and in the video above Larson proves again she’s among that group.

“It’s never too late to reflect on last year, right? *distracting you from the fact I forgot to film this*,” she writes. She promises to discuss, however late, what she learned in 2021.

And that lesson seems to have been “feed the gram, and the people will come.” Larson doesn’t reflect as she says she might; instead she moves forward. Maybe that’s the lesson.

Fans can’t get enough. “Your words are so kind, Brie! Thank you for sharing this with us,” writes one. And then about a thousand of them write some version of “you are so beautiful.”