‘Bridgerton’ New Star Simone Ashley Shows Off Kitten Flicks, Crop Top Mini Suit

The gorgeous and talented actress Simone Ashley (Sex Education, Broadchurch) is promoting Season 2 of the Netflix series Bridgerton, in which she plays the new character, Kate Sharma. For the photo shoot below, Simone stuns in a very modern, navy blue crop top jacket and mini skirt by Italian designer Silva Astore.

Makeup artist Alex Babsky shared the closeup photo below and wrote: “kitten flicks on Simone Ashley.” Alex also revealed the three products he used to get those purr-fect cat eyes: Pat McGrath’s Xtreme Black pencil, THEN Bobbi Brown Gel Liner, THEN MAC Cosmetics Carbon eyeshadow.

Check out the Bridgerton Season 2 teaser trailer below.

The Season 2 premiere of Bridgerton will be released via Netflix on March 25, 2022.