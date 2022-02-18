Brian Austin Green Plays Burned-Out Teacher, Stalks Students In Pandemic Thriller ‘Pacerville’

Brian Austin Green is best known for his role as David Silver in the teen soap opera series Beverly Hills, 90210 with Tori Spelling. Now the 48-year-old actor is taking on a variety of roles. In the upcoming horror film Pacerville, Green plays burned-out high school history teacher John Dunbar.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, “on the verge of a breakdown,” John Dunbar “overhears his students making fun of him in a zoom class and vows revenge.” During the zoom, one male student says of Dunbar: “The dude’s a psycho,” while a female student threatens to lie and say Dunbar touched her “if he makes me feel uncomfortable.”

As seen in the trailer above, an enraged and well-armed Dunbar stalks the bored and unexpected teens and tracks them down at their empty school where they’re hanging out during the pandemic lockdown.

Get ready to see more of Brian: he stars in the comedy film Bootyology. It’s about a documentary crew who, while researching the correlation between artificial intelligence and pop music, “stumble across a mystery involving the disappearance of infamous rap duo, The Booty Boys.” BAG plays himself.

On a personal note: when not on a movie set, Brian spends time with his Dancing with the Stars partner Sharna Burgess, who is pregnant with their first child together. It’s a boy!