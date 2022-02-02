Beyonce Returns, Teases Fans Behind Lolita Shades Then Shows Her Full Face

Superstar Beyonce looks as great and game as ever in her heart-shaped Lolita shades and serious Adidas x Ivy Park Valentine’s Day red. It’s been a while since her eminence graced us with insider lens action, and fans are responding with a “worth the wait” reaction. “She’s back!” they cry.

And “Wow we missed you!” was written too many times to say, as more than 3 million people viewed her half-dozen-drop photo set within 24 hours. It’s the first Queen Bey of 2022, on the gram, that is.

Beyonce knows how to tease the action, of course. She leaves on those shades mostly and works a hat too, delivering style but not the whole star. But then an explosion of personality pops out at fans on swipe #5, when we see that face — no hat or sunglasses to hide her.

Beyonce is looking peaceful and open — and like she knows something she just isn’t ready to tell us. And for a moment, with what feels like that intimate access, we hope the shades will never return.

Last year, before the February Ivy drop, Beyonce did the same thing, giving us the eyes.