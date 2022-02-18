Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas ‘Unfaithful’ Psychological Thriller Coming To Hulu

Before reuniting with his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Selena), Hollywood movie star Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting, Argo) dated actress Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time To Die). Affleck and De Armas play a troubled married couple in the psychological thriller movie Deep Water. Trailer below.

It’s premise is described as “a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begin seeing those around them dying.” Deep Water is based on the 1957 Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley, Strangers on a Train) novel of the same title.

Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lyne, 80, who’s last film was the 2002 thriller Unfaithful which was also about an unsatisfied married couple (Richard Gere, Diane Lane). See trailer below.

Lyne is known for his sexual-charged films including 9½ Weeks (Kim Basinger, Mickey Rouke), Fatal Attraction (Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas), and Indecent Proposal (Demi Moore, Robert Redford, Woody Harrelson).

Deep Water was originally scheduled for a November 2020 release but due to the pandemic was postponed. The film is now scheduled to be released on Hulu on March 18, 2022.