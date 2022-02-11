Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases New Show, Most Muscular Athletes On The Planet “Rise of a Champion”

Episode 1 of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s series Rise of a Champion shows off the insane musculature of the 2017 Arnold Classic Champion Cedric McMillan. The catch is we don’t yet know when we can dive into what Schwarzenegger promises will be a 15-part series. But you can already purchase the pay-per-view for the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival, running from March 4-6.

Below is the teaser Schwarzenegger dropped, which also appears on Fanmio’s YouTube channel. McMillan has “four kids, a job and a wife,” he says, and still gets to the gym to get “the mission done.”

Even more inspirational is the fact that according to BarBend, McMillan “suffered four dislocated fingers, a broken collarbone, hip, and ankle in a mountain biking accident” not long after competing in the 2020 Arnold Classic.

Schwarzenegger boasts the show will reveal the mindset” of the athletes.

Schwarzenegger is also busy on other projects, as usual. Two days before dropping word of Rise of a Champion, the former California governor showed off what it’s like to really have power. There’s no state legislature to block the whims of Zeus, after all, and in an ad for BMW, Schwarzenegger is charged up and retiring from his days as chief god. (That he is retiring with Salma Hayek makes it easier, it seems.)

As one commenter has it, “I was hoping this was a trailer for a movie.” A Schwarzenegger-Hayek movie would surely draw audiences. And it would not be the first time a mere commercial spawned a bigger project. But the Geico Cavemen series never won an audience. Schwarzenegger and Hayek have a much better track record.