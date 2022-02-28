Ariana DeBose Transforms From McQueen Black To Valentino Pink To Snag SAG Award

The glamorous Ariana DeBose is having a moment, and the stylist team of Zadrian and Sarah is trying to make certain that nobody ever forgets it. DeBose snagged her SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress (West Side Story) after dazzling the red carpet in pink from the House of Valentino. She is the first Latina to win a film award SAG.

The multi-talented DeBose makes it look easy, of course — that’s part of her job. But the hardworking stylist duo shares that the effortless glamour is the result of industrious “middle of the night brainstorming sessions” and more.

“We needed a special look for this @SAGAwards moment,” write the stylists to DeBose, “and you were the ultimate creative collaborator.” Sarah is Sarah Edmiston and Zadrian is Zadrian Smith, BTW.

But DeBose’s moment is bigger than just the SAG Awards — it’s the whole Awards season, and the stylists will be plenty busy getting their star collaborator ready. Check out the smooth transition DeBose made to Valentino from her NAACP Awards glamour, a dramatic black ensemble courtesy of design superstar Alexander McQueen.

To see the full look, the stylists’ shares are recommended.

And the looks just keep coming, having as many iterations and as much variety, perhaps, as DuBose has talents.