‘Ant-Man’ Star Kathryn Newton Shows Off 5-Inch Purple Platform Heels, “Rockin Date Look”

Actress Kathryn Newton is known for her roles on Big Little Lies (Abigail Carlson), and in films including Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, among others. Get ready to see more of the gorgeous and talented 25-year-old star.

Kathryn will appear next on the big screen in the highly anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie, with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Bill Murray and Michelle Pfeiffer, among others.

When not on a movie set, Kathryn likes to get dressed up as seen in the stunning photos above. She captioned it “dinner 4 2.” Be sure to swipe! She’s wearing a stunning black crop top suit by designer Alaia, with a purple pair of 4.3-inch platform sandals by Versace. The satin shoes are adorned with crystal stud trim. As one fan replied: “Rockin date look.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled for a July 2023 release.