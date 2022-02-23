‘Amazing Race’ Stone Turning Challenge In Greece “Like Watching a Horror Movie”

On The Amazing Race episode “Rock Bottom,” racers leave no stone unturned while looking for a clue in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece. As seen in the sneak peek video below, the contestants must turn over a plethora of stones (and sometimes the same stones multiple times) as they search for a gold coin.

Dusty complains of his knees bleeding. Raquel, is forced to watch with Penn, Ryan and Natalia, says: “It’s like watching a horror movie.”

Greece has a lot in store!😉🍽️ See all the action go down tomorrow on a brand new #AmazingRace!💥 pic.twitter.com/XWKNmSKqjw — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) February 22, 2022

Tessaloniki is known as the “co-capital” of Greece due its modern day cultural events, and for its ancient amphitheaters and Roman monuments including the 4th-century AD Rotunda of Galerius, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Big Brother: Celebrity Edition at 8 pm.