‘Amazing Race’ Stone Turning Challenge In Greece “Like Watching a Horror Movie”

by in Culture | February 23, 2022

Pictured L-R: Cayla Platt. Photo: Courtesy of CBS

Cayla Platt hits "Rock Bottom" on The Amazing Race (photo courtesy of CBS)

On The Amazing Race episode “Rock Bottom,” racers leave no stone unturned while looking for a clue in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece. As seen in the sneak peek video below, the contestants must turn over a plethora of stones (and sometimes the same stones multiple times) as they search for a gold coin.

Dusty complains of his knees bleeding. Raquel, is forced to watch with Penn, Ryan and Natalia, says: “It’s like watching a horror movie.”

Tessaloniki is known as the “co-capital” of Greece due its modern day cultural events, and for its ancient amphitheaters and Roman monuments including the 4th-century AD Rotunda of Galerius, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Big Brother: Celebrity Edition at 8 pm.

