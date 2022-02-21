AGT Extreme Wheelchair Rider Aaron Wheelz Tells Cops “WCMX Not a Crime”

Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham of Las Vegas, Nevada is one of the daredevils auditioning on the series premiere of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. He has a very good chance of winning the $500,000 prize and the title of “AGT: Extreme” champion. Wheelz, who lives with spina bifida, performs BMX-esque tricks in a wheelchair. Simon Cowell, WWE Diva Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana are the judges; Terry Crews hosts.

In the video Aaron shared above, he was approached by local police while WCMXing in a public “No Skateboarding”-designated area in Des Moines, Iowa. Aaron wrote: “WCMX is not a crime” and admits the cops were “super chill.” ⁣As one fan replied: “How do you tell someone who just 270s out on a wheelchair no.”

Aaron also points out that there might be a No Diving rule at pools but there isn’t a No Wheelchair Diving rule…

Aaron is already a star — he’s featured in the 2021 Guinness World Records Book!

America’s Got Talent: Extreme airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC.