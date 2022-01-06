Zendaya Towers Over Tom Holland, Supermodel Naomi Campbell Caught in Web, “You Always Understand”

Stylist to the stars Law Roach (@LuxuryLaw) gets a lot of accolades, but maybe the best one any professional can receive is simply this: “you always understand the assignment.” That’s what WhoWhatWear )WWW) says when glancing at this amazing picture of the stunning and ever sleek Zendaya towering happily over the exceptionally poised (and obviously delighted) Tom Holland. The webby dress says everything about WWW’s comment, because, you know, our Spidey sense was tingling too.

Even such fashion superstars as supermodel Naomi Campbell get caught in the web of this pic, as she responds with two hearts, one more even that Maison Valentino — but perhaps that solo heart from Valentino is just an effort not to toot one’s own horn.

Zendaya’s main dramatic action returns on January 9, as the much missed Euphoria returns on January 9. Trailer below. Again, new ground will be broken…