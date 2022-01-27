Young Sheldon’s New College Dorm Neighbors Older Than Kaley Cuoco in ‘Big Bang Theory’ Debut

Young Sheldon is younger than ever at college, where he’s a kid and the rest of his dorm neighbors are adults — or almost adults. Still, there’s always gaming — a gamer can break through any age-related bias as long as they can slay the dragon, or whatever the task might be. Just ask Meemaw.

In Young Sheldon episode “A Lot of Band-Aids and the Cooper Surrender,” video games grease the social dormitory wheels, as Kid Cooper encounters his college age dorm neighbors after their very quiet noisiness disturbs him.

Yet though they are perfectly cast, these accomplished young actors gaming with Sheldon are fully young men, no longer on the cusp of adulthood like your typical undergrad. Guest stars Caleb Emery is 28 and Ivan Mok is 25, more like the grown-up Sheldon’s Big Bang gang than a college crew. Still they’re perfect.

For comparison, Kaley Cuoco was just 21 when The Big Bang Theory started, and Johnny Galecki was 32. Jim Parsons was 34 when he first played Sheldon — the character’s age was 27 in the pilot.