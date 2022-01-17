Wilmer Valderrama To Play Zorro In Modern Telenovela Style, “Big Bold Leap For Latinx”

In the NCIS episode “All Hands,” NCIS Agents including Knight (Katrina Law) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) board a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic to pick up wounded Navy officers. Things take a twisted turn when they discover armed terrorists on board dressed as officers.

When not playing Torres on NCIS, actor Wilmer Valderrama is busy with his production company Wilmer Valderrama Productions. The company recently announced that Wilmer is taking on the role of the iconic masked character of Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego Zorro with Disney. “A big bold leap forward for Latinx representation on screen!” writes WVP.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said of the Zorro series: “We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor of the original, iconic Zorro.”

Wilmer said: “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero.” As one fan replied: “History in the making!“

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS.