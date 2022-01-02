Who Voices Football Player Grayson on ‘The Simpsons’? Hint: SNL’s Shirtless Vladimir Putin

On The Simpsons episode ‘The Longest Marge,’ Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) battles Mr. Burns (voiced by Harry Shearer) for the soul of a brash young football prodigy, Grayson Mathers. The bearded player for the Springfield Atoms is voiced by Beck Bennett. Beck is best known for his on-camera roles on Saturday Night Live (a shirtless Vladimir Putin and former Vice President Mike Pence). Watch below.

Beck (who left SNL in September 2021) is also known for his voice-over work on Marvel’s M.O.K.O.K. (Austin Van Der Sleet), DuckTales (Launchpad McQuack), and in films including Sing (Lance), among others.

Beck made it clear who he was voting for in 2016 (one of Putin’s nemeses)…

Get ready to see, er, hear more of Beck: he will appear on Fred Armisen’s upcoming podcast Lem Can Help which will be released in February 2022. Fred plays Lem Bennings, a podcaster who dishes out advice and interviews experts (who are played by comedians including Bennett).

The Simpsons usually airs Sundays at 8 pm on FOX. This episode will premiere on Sunday, January 2 at 9 pm on FOX.