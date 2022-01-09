Who Is Tamara On The Rookie? Teen Star Dylan Conrique, ‘My Life Stopped at 15’

On The Rookie episode ‘End Game,’ while LAPD Office John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and firefighter Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) rely on criminal Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave) for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat, Officers Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter) investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be used to be friends with Tamara (guest star Dylan Conrique).

When not filming The Rookie, the 17-year-old actress Dylan Conrique is often singing or posting gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram, where she has 1.3 million followers including former Dance Moms star and social media influencer Kenzie Ziegler (who has 14.8 million followers), sister of Sia muse Maddie Ziegler (who has 13.6 million followers). When Dylan shared the photo above, Kenzie replied: “Hot.”

Get ready to see more of Dylan: She stars in the upcoming short film My Life Stopped at 15, an American Film Institute thesis film about the healing journey post sexual abuse.

Dylan plays the young version of “Sophia” who is portrayed by Mishel Prada (below), who is known for her roles sd Hermosa Lodge on Riverdale, Emma on Vida, and Gabi on Fear the Walking Dead: Passage.

Watch the trailer for My Life Stopped at 15, below.

My Life Stopped at 15: Official Trailer (30) from Seth MacMillan on Vimeo.

The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Supermarket Sweep with host Leslie Jones at 9 pm and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Pat Sajak and Vanna White at 8 pm.