Who Is Rival Interior Designer Amanda In ‘Trapped By My Sugar Daddy’ Lifetime Movie?

In the Lifetime movie Trapped By My Sugar Daddy, Connecticut interior designer Sarah Braggs (Tiffany Montgomery) tries to win the business of new neighbor, Mr. Smithford (James Hyde). When Sarah visits the handsome 50-year-old man at his new mansion, she brings her 18-year-old daughter Carly (Katie Kelly). Big mistake! Carly falls for Mr. Smithford’s manipulative ways and Sarah’s interior designer rival Amanda stalks the couple.

Amanda is portrayed by Lindsay Hartley, who directed Trapped By My Sugar Daddy, and also looks amazing in a string bikini as seen below.

As an actress, Lindsay is known for her role in the soap opera Passions (Theresa), Days of Our Lives (Arianna), and All My Children (Cara), among others.

On a personal note, Lindsay and her ex-husband, former Passions co-star Justin Hartley (Kevin on This Is Us) are the parents of daughter Isabella Hartley. See sweet mother/daughter photo below.

Trapped By My Sugar Daddy premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, January 9 at 8 pm.