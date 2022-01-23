Who Is Jane’s Kidnapped Friend Maggie Shaw on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’? Hint: Transformers

On the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Spies, Part 1,” When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw, Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped.

Jane’s kidnapped friend Maggie is portrayed by Julie White. Julie is best known for her role as Judy Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf’s mom) in the Transformers movies. She is also recognized for her roles on Designated Survivor (Lorraine Zimmer), Alpha House (Maddie), Nurse Jackie (Antoinette), Six Feet Under (Mitzi), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Dr. Anne Morella), and Grace Under Fire (Nadine), among others.

This NCIS: Hawai’i episode will air Sunday, January 23 at 10 pm on CBS, right after the NFL Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Note: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is scheduled for a 2023 release.