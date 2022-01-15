Who Is Gorgeous, Murderous Home Intruder Rocco In ‘Safe Room’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Safe Room is recently widowed, single mom Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker, Empire). When her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez) witnesses a home invasion across the street and records the murder of the homeowner, the two murderous intruders stop at nothing to get Nik’s video and silence him for good. Lila and Nik hide in a makeshift panic room aka safe room. Fun fact: Parker’s real life husband Boris Kodjoe (Station 19) stars as her nice neighbor Neil.

The male house intruder Dominic is portrayed by Mackenzie Astin. The gorgeous female house intruder Rocco is portrayed by Drea De Matteo.

Drea (pronounced “dray”) is known for her roles on The Sopranos (Adriana La Cerva), A Million Little Things (Barbara Nelson), Shades of Blue (Tess), Sons of Anarchy (Wendy), Desperate Housewives (Angie), and Joey (Gina Tribbiani), among others.

Get ready to see more of Drea: she finished filming the action thriller One Way with Kevin Bacon and Machine Gun Kelly.

Safe Room premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, January 15 at 8 pm.