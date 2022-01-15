Where Was ‘Perfect Pairing’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Hollingbrook Vineyard, Ice Wine Lounge Real?

In the new Hallmark Channel movie The Perfect Pairing, a food and wine critic Joy Cristina (Nazneen Contractor) falls in love with Michael Hollingbrook (Brendan Elliott), owner of a vineyard and winery that Joy once wrote a negative review about. The movie is set in a fictional Hudson Valley, New York vineyard called Hollingbrook but many scenes were filmed in the vineyards of Peller Estate Winery & Restaurant located in the town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, in Ontario, Canada.

That ice-wine lounge is real! Visitors can stay for the day and/or night at the historic Riverbend Inn which sits adjacent to Peller Estates.

Executive producer Robert Vaughn said of the location: “Everybody at Peller Estates has been lovely to deal with. It’s completely perfect. It’s romantic, it’s escapist, it’s all of that. It’s been a great experience.”

The Perfect Pairing premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 15 at 8 pm.