Where Was ‘Don’t Forget I Love You’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? 328-Foot-Long Suspension Bridge Is Real!

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie Don’t Forget I Love You is Taylor Jones (Emilie Ullerup). On her birthday, the gorgeous and single blonde opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains six envelopes and a list of challenges forcing her out of her comfort zone and opening her up to the possibility of love. One of the challenges has Taylor crossing a 328-foot-long suspension bridge.

Don’t Forget I Love You was filmed in Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. It’s a small town (population 19,512) just north of Vancouver, located at the northern tip of Howe Sound, and surrounded by mountains including the granite monolith Stawamus Chief.

The Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge featured in the film “has a backdrop that falls away thousands of feet below”, is open year-round, and is stroller and wheelchair accessible. A round-trip ticket on the Sea to Sky Gondola includes access to the suspension bridge, among other things.

Don’t Forget I Love You premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 22 at 8 pm.