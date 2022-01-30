Von Miller “Genetically Wired” Says NFL Star Trainer, “Looks Like He Did Years Ago”

NFL outside linebacker Von Miller is making headlines again and not just for his TV appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with actresses Laverne Cox and Ali Wentworth. The 32-year-old Super Bowl champion who left the Denver Broncos in November (after ten years with the franchise), has another shot at the Super Bowl with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Sports Illustrated, one of the first things Von Miller did when in California was to workout at the new $8 million Proactive Sports Performance facility in Westlake Village. It’s the offseason training based for athletes including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NBA star Paul George (see below), among others.

Proactive Sports Performance owner Ryan Capretta told SI he measured Miller’s body composition, resting metabolic rate, dynamic balance and movement efficiency. “He’s so genetically wired,” Capretta told SI. “So explosive. So bendy. So Von. He looks like he did years and years ago.”

Tune in to watch Von Miller play Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Pat Sajak and Vanna White on Sunday, January 30 at 8 pm. He’s playing for the chance to win $1 million for his charity, Von’s Vision Foundation.