‘Trapped By My Sugar Daddy’ Star Stuns In Tiny String Bikinis, “Feed Posts Are Forever”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Trapped By My Sugar Daddy (originally titled Prisoner of Love) is 18-year-old Carly (Katie Kelly). The gorgeous young blonde falls for her mother’s interior design client, an older wealthy man (James Hyde) named Mr. Smithford who spoils Carly with fancy gifts. Slowly but surely Mr. Smithford turns Carly into “an emotional prisoner” in his mansion.

It’s up to the girl’s mother Sarah (Tiffany Montgomery) to rescue her daughter from the psychologically manipulative man. Fun fact: Lindsay Hartley, who plays Sarah’s interior designer rival Amanda, directs!

When not on a movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Katie Kelly, 21, also models and often in tiny crop top or a string bikini, as seen in the photos above and below.

She captioned the light string bikini pics above: “stories are temporary, feed posts are forever.“

She captioned the ruched white bikini bra selfies below: “u been heavy on my mind can u get the heck out.”

Trapped By My Sugar Daddy premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, January 9 at 8 pm.