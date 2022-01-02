‘The Rookie’ Star Stuns In Tiny Embroidered Bikini, “Sexy Swedish Beauty”

On The Rookie episode ‘Heart Beat,’ now that John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) knows about Bailey’s (Jenna Dewan) past, he must decide if they still have a future. Fun fact: Dewan shares the scene with her real-life fiance, actor Steve Kazee (Shameless, Legends), who plays Jason Wyler. Meanwhile, the gorgeous new character, bombshell blonde Ashley McGrady (Helena Mattsson) who’s been flirty with Bradford (Eric Winter), takes a phone call in her car.

When not filming The Rookie, the gorgeous and talented Swedish actress Helena Mattsson (American Horror Story, Mistresses, 666 Park Avenue) sometimes enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning embroidered bikini photo above, which was taken in Hawaii. She captioned it: “One of the perks of being an actress is that I get to travel a lot to different places. Some filming locations are more fun than others.. I got lucky this time!” One fan replied: “Sexy Swedish beauty.”

Helena also models. She was four months pregnant in the yellow bikini below (on a photo shoot for a skincare ad campaign).

The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Supermarket Sweep at 9 pm and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 8 pm.