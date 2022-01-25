Taylor Swift Gets President’s Swiftie Support After Songwriting Dust-Up, Still “Happy, Free, Confused”

Taylor Swift‘s fans are so loyal and loving they have a name. You know that, of course; chances are you’re a Swiftie yourself. But still it’s quite a thing — not to be taken for granted. Quick, name some other performers who are so beloved that even their fan group actually has its own moniker? It’s hard. Rihanna-ites? Dylan-ators? Drake-alators?

This week we found out that there is another name for a large group of Swifties — and that name is Chileans! That’s right, in the wake of the dopey songwriting controversy triggered by some offhand remarks by musician Damon Albarn, the actual PRESIDENT-Elect OF CHILE, Gabrielle Boric, came to Taylor’s defense and outed his whole nation as Swifties in their hearts.

Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart. Dont take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) January 25, 2022

“Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart. Dont take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor,” Boric writes. (Albarn had seemed to question whether Swift’s co-writing credits warranted her status as an elite songwriter.)

Not that Taylor Swift needs anyone’s protection, even the president of a nation. Even when life throws Swift a curve — like someone goes and sells her music catalog — she fights back and wins. And despite the latest miniscule controversy about her songwriting, she’s still, according to her profile, “happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time.” In other words, just like everybody else — ask a Swiftie, they know.

Boric isn’t just courting popular opinion when he rallies behind Swift, either, it would seem from his actions. If Swift is a voice for all people, but most especially for women and equality, then Boric is walking the walk too. Of his 24 new cabinet minister posts in his new administration, the Chilean President-Elect has named 14 women.