Tatyana Ali Stuns In Super Cute Denim Jumpsuit on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

If you feel like you’ve been seeing a lot of actress Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), it’s true. One day after the premiere of her new Lifetime movie Vanished: Searching for My Sister (in which she plays twins!), the gorgeous and talented star appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome Tatyana and Aussie Michelin starred chef Curtis Stone and former child star Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, Pay It Forward, Forrest Gump).

Tatyana Ali on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (ABC/Eric McCandless)

For the televised event, in which all three celebrities play for their favorite charities, Tatyana stuns in a short-sleeve, zip-up denim jumpsuit with lots of pockets and a matching cloth belt. Looking good, Tatyana!

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.