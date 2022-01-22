Tatyana Ali Slays As Twins In ‘Vanished’ Lifetime Movie, “I Won’t Tell If You Yell at Me”

The protagonists of the new Lifetime movie Vanished: Searching for My Sister are twins Jada and Kayla. Jada is the predictable one; Kayla is the wild child. Recently divorced from her husband Warren (Justin Bruening), Kayla asks Jada to watch her daughter while she sets up her new apartment. Days pass and Kayla reports her sister missing. The police investigation is at a standstill so Jada “disguises herself as her sister and gets pulled into a world of drugs and deceit” while learning the shocking truth about Kayla.

Both Jada and Kayla are portrayed by Tatyana Ali, who is best known for her role as Ashley Banks on the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Will Smith.

Tatyana told her fans about watching Vanished: “I won’t tell if you yell at me through your TV while you watch.”

When Tatyana shared the photo above, of her in character for the movie, she captioned it: “Get your popcorn ready. And if you’ve never tried it with hot sauce like Janet in Poetic Justice– I’m coming for you.” As one fan replied, “Slay!”

Vanished: Searching for My Sister premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, January 22 at 8 pm.