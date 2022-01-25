Superman & Lois — Bitsie Tulloch Shows Off Skinny Jeans and Polka Dots, Candice Patton Says “Beautiful Soul”

Bitsie Tulloch plays one of the most iconic alliterative characters in the American imagination on the CW’s Superman & Lois, and the actress nails it every scene. And that’s not just in scenes for the series — even when she art-directs her own fashion shoots, the results have style. As Mercedes Mason says of the lovely birthday polka dot shoe skinny jeans triptych below: “Happy Birthday you polk-a-dot vixen!!!”

Now who doesn’t love a polk-a-dot vixen? Nobody doesn’t Trust us. We asked around. Fellow star Candice Patton concurs, writing “Happy Birthday beautiful soul.” And Elizabeth Henstridge yells “CUTE!”

Besides celebrating her birthday with polka dots and friends on Instagram, Bitsie has been busy doing press for the return of Superman & Lois — even if she laments that “virtual Tyler Hoechlin is not the same as actual @tylerhoechlin but we made it work.” Sure seems so — fans are excited. Swipe, if you dare stop staring at that face!

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 pm EST on CW. January 25 is Episode 3 entitled “The Thing in the Mines.”