Sophia Bush Stuns In Hourglass Suit, “An Immaculately Feminine Figure”

Actress Sophia Bush stars in the new CBS medical drama Good Sam. She plays the protagonist, Dr. Sam Griffith, “a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma.” Watch the trailer below.

When not filming Good Sam, Sophia is busy promoting the show and turning heads while doing so. The white hot “hourglass blazer” and matching wide leg pleated pant suit she wore on CBS This Morning (below) is by designer Dorothee Schumacher. The label describes its collection as “a tribute to timelessness” and says the two-button blazer “cuts an immaculately feminine figure.” As one fan replied: “This fit!”

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Amazing Race at 9 pm.