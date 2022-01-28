Sharon Stone’s Amazing Photo Gets Big Love From Lisa Rinna, Diane Keaton, “So Good!”

The actor and writer Sharon Stone has a mysterious way of seeming ageless in front of the camera, all the while also showing that she is aging with exceptional grace. It’s not just a trick of the light either, this duality, unless you consider her inner light — Sharon Stone exudes both beauty and the kind of strength won through experience and perseverance.

If you want to read her story, she puts it in her own words with not a little majesty in her book The Beauty of Living Twice — and again there’s a trick: she’s also plainspoken while being a star.

Of course if you just want to see Stone, to gaze upon her in her stardom, there’s plenty of that, too, to be had. In the elegant black and white pic below, Stone shines. And celebs from Lisa Rinna (SO GOOD!!!!!) and Diane Keaton are as enthralled as the rest of us.

Yes, she shines. And she can shine in so many ways too — this from a decade back.

And the photo below, from 2020, gets none other than supermodel Paulina Porizkova and Frances Fisher applauding. Paulina says, as you might have to yourself, “Those legs…🔥”